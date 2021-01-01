Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Blue dial with luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 60 minute and 12 hour. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shap. Case size: 44 mm. Case thickness: 10.10 mm. Deployment clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: chronograph, hour, minute, second. Sport watch style. Bulova Curv Chronograph Quartz Blue Dial Mens Watch 96A205.