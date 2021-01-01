Advertisement
Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed rose gold-tone bezel. Silver dial with rose gold-tone hands and alternating index and diamond hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Small seconds sub-dial. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 40.5 mm. Case thickness: 10.1 mm. Deployant clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Additional Info: movement featuring high-performance quartz technology with 262 khz vibrational frequency for exceptional accuracy. Casual watch style. Bulova CURV Quartz Diamond Silver Dial Ladies Watch 98P182.