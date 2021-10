The cool and fun new "When you're in the curve Nicht Schleift du kein Motorad" top for men and women who like motorcycling, bikers, motorcyclists, choppers, bikers meeting and motorcycle lovers. Off-road or fast driving on the road! Get your cool motorcycle biker saying top for motorcyclists, bikers and choppers. A cool Christmas gift, birthday gift or gift for friends and family. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem