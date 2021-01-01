ghd Curve 1" Classic Curl Iron, One Size , Multiple Colors

Advertisement
What it is: An innovative, everyday curling iron with tri-zone technology to guarantee a constant, even, optimum temperature for healthy-looking, bouncy, classic curls that last.Key benefits:- Creates long-lasting styles- Intensifies hair color- Makes healthy-looking curlsIf you want to know moreâ¦ Commit to curls and ditch the damage with Curve 1" Classic Curl Iron. Developed by ghd scientists, it features breakthrough patented tri-zone technology with six intelligent sensors that guarantee the optimum curling temperature of 365Â°F across the barrel for long-lasting, healthy-looking curls with up to two times more color integrity. Tri-zone maintains heat evenly from root to tip, locking in moisture and setting the style pattern so rounded curls hold their shape round the clock. The one-inch medium barrel sculpts everyday classic curls that are perfectly defined, softly structured, and bouncy every time, while the ergonomic, spring-activated lever secures ends while curling hair. In as little as 25 seconds, the curling iron heats up and glides through hair like silkÂthanks to an advanced ceramic coating that delivers snag-free styling and shiny strands. What else you need to know: This product comes with a two-year warranty, a protective cool tip, a built-in safety stand that secures the barrel when you're not styling, and a professional nine-foot cord. It's travel-ready with universal world voltage and automatic shut-off after 30 minutes without use for safe styling and optimum performance wherever you go.Suggested Usage:-Use the ghd Curl Hold Spray before styling to protect your hair and lock your look in place.-Always place the iron on its stand when not in use.-For perfect curls, make sure the size of your section is no larger than the width of the barrel. -Make styling easy by splitting your hair into sections and curling one side at a time. -Wrap hair around barrel, making sure to not overlap hair. Hold for eight to 10 seconds, depending on your hair type. Precautions:-Do not use near water.-Do not unplug when in use.-Barrel is hot to the touch when in use.-Do not wrap cord around iron when storing.---