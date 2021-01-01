ghd Curve 1" Classic Curl Iron, One Size , Multiple Colors

What it is: An innovative, everyday curling iron with tri-zone technology to guarantee a constant, even, optimum temperature for healthy-looking, bouncy, classic curls that last.Key benefits:- Creates long-lasting styles- Intensifies hair color- Makes healthy-looking curlsIf you want to know moreâ¦ Commit to curls and ditch the damage with Curve 1" Classic Curl Iron. Developed by ghd scientists, it features breakthrough patented tri-zone technology with six intelligent sensors that guarantee the optimum curling temperature of 365Â°F across the barrel for long-lasting, healthy-looking curls with up to two times more color integrity. Tri-zone maintains heat evenly from root to tip, locking in moisture and setting the style pattern so rounded curls hold their shape round the clock. The one-inch medium barrel sculpts everyday classic curls that are perfectly defined, softly structured, and bouncy every time, while the ergonomic, spring-activated lever secures ends while curling hair. In as little as 25 seconds, the curling iron heats up and glides through hair like silkÂthanks to an advanced ceramic coating that delivers snag-free styling and shiny strands. What else you need to know: This product comes with a two-year warranty, a protective cool tip, a built-in safety stand that secures the barrel when you're not styling, and a professional nine-foot cord. It's travel-ready with universal world voltage and automatic shut-off after 30 minutes without use for safe styling and optimum performance wherever you go.Suggested Usage:-Use the ghd Curl Hold Spray before styling to protect your hair and lock your look in place.-Always place the iron on its stand when not in use.-For perfect curls, make sure the size of your section is no larger than the width of the barrel. -Make styling easy by splitting your hair into sections and curling one side at a time. -Wrap hair around barrel, making sure to not overlap hair. Hold for eight to 10 seconds, depending on your hair type. Precautions:-Do not use near water.-Do not unplug when in use.-Barrel is hot to the touch when in use.-Do not wrap cord around iron when storing.---