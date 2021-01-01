Launch year: 1996. Top notes: Mandarin, Orange, Grapefruit, Ylang-Ylang, Bergamot, Dewberry. Heart notes: Magnolia, Water Lily, Pink Peony, Yellow Freesia, Damask Rose, Cassis. Base notes: Sensual Musk, Iris, Sandalwood, Cedarwood, Mahogany, Violet wood. Design house: Liz Claiborne. Scent name: Curve. Gender: Ladies. Category: Perfume. SubType: EDT Spray. Size: 0.5 OZ. Barcode: 098691027314. Curve/Liz Claiborne Edt Spray 0.5 Oz (W). This item is only valid for shipment in the Contiguous United States.