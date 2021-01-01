Palm Angels Curved Logo Printed Track Jacket

Lightweight track jacket with a printed logo and sporty stripes, updated with a boxy silhouette. Stand collar Long sleeves Zip front Waist zip pockets Stretch jersey collar, cuffs and hem Lined Polyamide Machine wash Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 27 from shoulder to hem ABOUT THE BRAND It all started in 2014 with a black-and-white photo book that captured the essence of L.A. skate culture. Designer and photographer Francesco Ragazzi, the former Moncler Artistic Director, merges his Italian sartorial background with his refreshing take on streetwear. Men Advcd Dsgnr - Advanced Designer Collec > Palm Angels > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Palm Angels. Color: Navy Blue White. Size: Medium.