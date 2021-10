Made for those with an hourglass shape, these button-fly skinnies have a narrower high waist with a contoured band and extra room at the hips and thighs. Signature Roadtripper Supersoft denim is comfy, flexible and really lets you breathe. 28" inseam; 12" leg opening; 12 1/2" front rise (size 32) 73% cotton, 16% polyester, 10% rayon, 1% spandex Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Women's Clothing