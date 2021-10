Crafted in glossy lacquered nylon with a silvery yoke and stand collar, this timeless down puffer makes a bold statement with its striking graphic look. A logo graphic at the back of the collar and a tonal patch add a signature flourish. Two-way front-zip closure Stand collar Front zip pockets Drawstring hem Lined, with 750-fill-power down 100% nylon Hand wash, dry flat Imported Women's Designer Clothing