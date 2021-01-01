Custard Tart Retro Sunset Life is Better With Custard Tarts! T-Shirt

Retro Custard Tarts, Vintage Sunset & Sunglasses vibe! This funny Custard Tarts lover design is guaranteed to make friends, family laugh at a restaurant eating Custard Tarts! Life is Better With Custard Tarts! Great for a family BBQ or family feast! Life is a vacation in the sun when eating Custard Tarts! This retro graphic with a funny summer sunrise saying for Custard Tart Lovers is no-fuss, easy, simple gear to wear when dining out. Do you love Custard Tarts? This is perfect for a family cookout! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem