Wet Brush Custom Care Smoothing Brush

Custom Care Smoothing Brush - Meet Wet Brush's Custom Care Smoothing Brush. Designed for all hair types, this brush provides superior tension to gently smooth styles on short and long hair. It works best on dry hair to distribute natural oils and boost shine, and is safe to use on natural and relaxed styles. Benefits Synthetic boar blended bristles provide added tension for a super-sleek finish with no damage Ergonomic non-slip EZ Grip Handle provides a comfortable and gentle hold while detangling Boar bristles distribute natural oils throughout hair and boost shine - Custom Care Smoothing Brush