Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops - Rose Gold

Create high-impact luminosity with COVER FX's Custom Enhancer Drops. This concentrated formula features mica powder which delivers light-reflecting particles that blur imperfections and create a subtle glow. Use as a buildable highlighter or an all-over glow for your skin.Key Ingredients:Mica Powder: reflects light from the face due to its glittering and shimmering properties; it can create the illusion of a smoother, softer and more radiant skin toneKey Benefits:Can be used as a highlighter or all-over glow enhancerThe more drops you use the more luminosity or bronze you’ll getVegan and cruelty-freeSunlight is a soft, glowing gold shade.Tip: For an intense strobing or bronzing effect use alone and apply with your fingertips or favorite beauty tool. For an all-over glow add them to your favorite liquid foundation or skin care product.