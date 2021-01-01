Polo Ralph Lauren Custom Slim Ocean Challenger Cotton T-Shirt

In soft cotton jersey, this trim T-shirt features an archival "12 M. Yacht Challenge" graphic that was first introduced in Polo Sports 1996 competitive sailing-inspired collection. Crewneck Short sleeves Pullover style Cotton Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Custom Slim Fit: Slightly fitted through the chest and the waist. About 27.5" from shoulder to hem ABOUT THE BRAND Synonymous with Americana style since 1967, Ralph Lauren started with one itemthe necktieunder the name Polo. The house has since stood for the epitome of refined dressing for men. From collegiate sweaters and polos to evening-ready suiting and tailored coats, there's a timeless piece for every occasion. Men Luxury Coll - Polo Blue Label > Polo Ralph Lauren > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Polo Ralph Lauren. Color: White. Size: Medium.