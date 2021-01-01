Cute and Sweet Fake Pocket Animal of a Unicorn T-Shirt

Attention: The breast pocket with the animal is only an imprint, not a real breast pocket with a fly. This cute pocket animal can act as a replacement pet. The tee is for all animal lovers. The cute unicorn lies on the breast pocket or in the pocket. Cool gift idea for men, women and children, boys or girls and animal lovers. The Pocket Animals are a cool statement and can be given away for a birthday, Christmas or just like that. The breast pocket with different animals is great Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem