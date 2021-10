Autumn is here! Get Cute Autumn Cat Fall Breeze Kitten Kitty Cat Lover for cat lover to wear on Fall Season, Thanksgiving, Family Gatherings. Featuring cute kitten wearing scarf with falling leaves makes this tee a perfect gift for friends, sister, brother, mother, father, cousins who love cat on Halloween, Thanksgiving, Fall Season 2021 Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem