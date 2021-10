Eatsalotl Ramen. This Axolotl Eats a lot of Ramen Noodles. Funny ramen and axolotl apparel for boys and girls that are axolotl lovers that love eating ramen. This axolotl design shows a cute axolotl graphic design that any axolotl lover will love. Cute axolotl drawing for men and women that love ramen and axolotls. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem