Cute Axolotl Lovers Pocket Axolotl Funny Quote Tote Bag

This cute Axolotl graphic design Pocket Axolotl is a perfect gift for a boy or girl's birthday or for Christmas for Axolotl critter lovers. Wear this cute design to show your love for your pet Ambystoma Mexicanum Mexican Tiger Salamander Walking Fish Lizard. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.