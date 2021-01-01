Cute Baking Gnome Recipe For A Great Day Positive Mindset Premium T-Shirt

A cute baking gnome with the positive quote Recipe for a great day: pinch of patience, dash of kindness, spoonful of laughter, heap of love. A great colorful positivity design for people who love to motivate and inspire other and gnome lovers. Makes a lovely outfit or accessory for teachers, assistants, positive minded people and everyone who loves mindset quotes and mindset decor. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.