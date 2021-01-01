Cute Beautiful Flamingo Bird Gift For Flamingo Lovers Tote Bag

This classic awesome Flamingo Gift makes a great gift or present idea for mom, mom, daughter, brother, boyfriend, parent, boyfriend, family. This makes a great gift for holidays, birthdays, or any other holiday. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.