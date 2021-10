Best Sister Ever, cute sloth lazy animals loving on each other giving a hug in heart shape. Surprise your slow moving sis with this cute mammal illustration gift idea! A fun present for older sister whose slow like a sloth but still your favorite sis! Ideal gift for a big sis working in the zoo, or supports wildlife protection. More matching sister and brother outfits available by clicking on the brand name! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem