Cute Christmas Country Cow Wrapping Presents Tote Bag

This adorable little calf is wrapping her Christmas presents in this rustic scenic little holiday drawing. Cows are large domesticated cloven-hooved herbivores, and they are cute. Makes a great holiday design to wear while around the Christmas Tree or your favorite farmer. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.