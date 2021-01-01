From boho holiday cow

Cute Christmas Country Cow Wrapping Presents Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This adorable little calf is wrapping her Christmas presents in this rustic scenic little holiday drawing. Cows are large domesticated cloven-hooved herbivores, and they are cute. Makes a great holiday design to wear while around the Christmas Tree or your favorite farmer. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com