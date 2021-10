Great for someone who have Doberman Pinscher, or for dog behavior trainer. Best for dog lover, pet owner, dog trainer. Perfect for animal lovers, animal rights activist, rescue dog and cat owners. Raise awareness for ethical animal treatment. Adopt a best friend, whether dog, cat, or any other animal. Support your local shelter, foster, adopt, volunteer, spread KIndness and love toward animals. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem