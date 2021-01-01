Cute Duck About To Whip Somebody's Ass Tote Bag

Fun design if you love cute animals with a sarcastic sense of humor. Great group garb for a bachelorette party or trip to Vegas. Cute Duck About To Whip Somebody's Ass is a great gift for anyone who has seen the u tube video and can't help but sing the song. This duck with attitude will be fun to wear to casual day at work, school, the club or bar. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.