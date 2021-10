Looking for Affenpinscher dog breed gifts for dog lovers, breeders or a Affen rescue? You are sure to love this Cute Affenpinscher puppy Chat Noir mashup. White, black or red - full on purebred or a mix - Affen puppies are the best! You'll have a blast playing with your Monkey Faced Dog and their favorite toy sporting this! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem