Cute Funny Irish Step Dance Girls & Women Reel Gift TShirt T-Shirt

This Irish Step dancing Tshirt is an awesome gift for birthdays, christmas, anniversary, St. Patricks Day, Gaelic events, ballet, jig or Irish dance teacher, for those who compete in Irish Dance competition (Feis), practice and perform dance. Great gift for an Irish Dance Instructor, Irish Dance Mom, Irish Dance Dad, Irish Dance brother, or any other friend or relative wanting to support Irish Dancers, or for St. Patrick's Day and parades. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem