Bear Flag Skull. Love trumps hate so Let's show the world that we respect the very opposite of our existence. A Great Lesbian Gay Bisexual and Transgender design. Perfect for pride Moth and Christopher street day. Are you proud to be LGBT pansexual, or bi someone who is? Wear this LGBT pride design to show and support for Gay Pride! The best gay pride flag design for your parade! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem