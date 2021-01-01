Cute Lavender Pattern For Suicide Prevention & Purple Gnome Tote Bag

You love purple & teal gnomes or you search cute lavender gifts for women or important suicide prevention? Grab this suicide awareness gnomie motif with unique watercolor artwork. The nordic gnome graphic features cute lavender pattern for gnome lovers. Perfect gift idee for gardener and for support important menthal health warrior. Use it on suicide prevention awareness months in september, for alzheimer`s awareness in june, lupus or fibromyalgia in may and pancreatic cancer or epilepsy in november. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.