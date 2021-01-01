Cute Leopard Pattern Jaguar Animal Cheetah Print Leopard Tote Bag

Fashionable patterned design with spotted cheetah color pattern and cheetah print for cat lovers, cat owners and everyone who loves trendy looks like to wear animal prints of jaguars, leopards, cheetahs and other wildlife animals! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.