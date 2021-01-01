Cute lucky ducky shamrock duck T-Shirt

Get ready for St. Patrick's Day with this lucky ducky. This cute duck is ready to celebrate all things green. Makes the perfect gift for a leprechaun to leave. Get ready to walk towards holiday fun. Move over clover, there's a new kid in town. This fun duck is ready for luck this St. Patty's Day. With its green shamrock it is sure to make everyone smile, this yellow duck makes a great gift for those who collect ducks or enjoy showing off their holiday spirit. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem