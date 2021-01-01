From duck, duck, design

Cute lucky ducky shamrock duck T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Get ready for St. Patrick's Day with this lucky ducky. This cute duck is ready to celebrate all things green. Makes the perfect gift for a leprechaun to leave. Get ready to walk towards holiday fun. Move over clover, there's a new kid in town. This fun duck is ready for luck this St. Patty's Day. With its green shamrock it is sure to make everyone smile, this yellow duck makes a great gift for those who collect ducks or enjoy showing off their holiday spirit. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com