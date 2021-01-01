Cute Nope Panda Bear Lover Funny Sarcastic Its Monday Again Premium T-Shirt

This cool animal lover design features a giant panda bear graphic with the funny sarcastic hate Mondays saying, it's Monday again! Awesome kawaii animal design for those lazy nope not today days. Idle for you if your just a girl who loves pandas. Grab yourself this just really like pandas ok and sarcastic novelty humor phrase design, perfect for a nap queen or nap king who's spirit animal is a panda bear and for those who love to sleep and hate mornings. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.