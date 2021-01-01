Cute Nope Panda Lover Funny Pun I Have A Can't Do Attitude Raglan Baseball Tee

This cool animal lover design features a giant panda bear graphic with the funny sarcastic pun saying, I have a can't do attitude. Awesome kawaii animal design for those lazy nope not today days. Idle for you if your just a girl who loves pandas. Grab yourself this just really like pandas ok and sarcastic novelty humor phrase design, perfect for a nap queen or nap king who's spirit animal is a panda bear and for those who love to sleep and hate mornings. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem