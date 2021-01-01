Cute Nordic Gnome Viking Tomte Couple Fall Harvest Autumn Tote Bag

Pumpkins and sunflowers Cute Scandi Gnomes as Vikings.Perfect for those with Swedish, Norwegian or Danish Heritage. Tomtes are common Symbol in Sweden, Denmark and Norway. Flowers, Floral Perfect to Wear for God Jul or if you just love vikings. Man is holding Vegvisir Shield.Scandinavia 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.