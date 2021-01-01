Cute Otter Coronado, California Coast Resident Fisherman Premium T-Shirt

California pride, cute otter for Coronado, San Diego CA resident, fisherman, beach lover, zookeeper, animal lover etc. Adorable sea otter art. Great for residents of Coronado, CA otter lover, boater, fisherman, zoologist, zookeeper, beach lover anyone who loves otter and the ocean along the coast of Coronado, San Diego State of California. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.