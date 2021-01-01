Cute Otter Coronado, California Coast Resident Fisherman Tote Bag

California pride, cute otter for Coronado, San Diego CA resident, fisherman, beach lover, zookeeper, animal lover etc. Adorable sea otter art. Great for residents of Coronado, CA otter lover, boater, fisherman, zoologist, zookeeper, beach lover anyone who loves otter and the ocean along the coast of Coronado, San Diego State of California. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.