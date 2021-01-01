Cute Panther Taking A Nap After This Funny Sarcastic Saying Premium T-Shirt

Cool kawaii panther design featuring the sarcastic saying, taking a nap after this. Perfect for animal lovers and a nap queen or king who love taking naps and hate mornings. Awesome Black cat design for those lazy nope not today type of days. Grab yourself this sarcastic novelty humor big cat design perfect for lovers of leopards and jaguars. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.