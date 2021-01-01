Cute Pink Axolotl Funny Axolotls Retro Kawaii Aesthetic Premium T-Shirt

This is a cute pink axolotl with pink retro stripes for all who love axolotls. A funny axolotl print with a pink axolotl for men, women, boys, girls and kids who are axolotl lovers. This is a pink mexican salamander print with retro stripes. A cute axolotl graphic with a pink axolotl for an axolotl lover and all who love kawaii aesthetic. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.