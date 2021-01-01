Cute Pink Flying Holiday Halloween Ghost Cartoons Tote Bag

This thrilling and chilling design includes a collection of floating ghoulish ghosts hovering around each other across this pattern. This small colony of paranormal sprites are sure to entertain you over this holiday season! It's spooky fun for those who love everything adorable! Great for kids, gifts for school, or to give your home a splash of festive color. Embrace the chill of fall with this sensational design. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.