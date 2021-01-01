From support backyard chicken

Cute Poultry Farm - My Chickens Aren't Spoiled Girl Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Great gift idea for birthdays who pet chicken or backyard farm owners anniversary or Christmas. Do you love Chickens? Grab this funny Chicken clothing or accessories for Chicken Lovers & Chicken Owner. Gift it to your chicken-loving mom dad parents. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com