Funny African Grey Drawing by FandomizedRose for African Greys or Parrot Lovers Parrots are cute and scream as if they were dinosaurs, perhaps Tyrannosaurus Rex. This is the evolution of birds Incredibly funny birthday gift idea for parrot fans and bird lovers. The design includes a cute scribble of a screaming African Grey that has a T-Rex as shadow. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem