Cute Sexy Kiss Lips Gay Bisexual Pride Flag Stuff Queer Love Tote Bag

This LGBTQ Pride Cute Sexy Kiss Lips Gay Bisexual Pride Flag Stuff Queer Love merch art for the special bi and proud girlfriend, boyfriend, son, daughter, husband, or wife in your life as well as any advocates of LGBT equal rights rally or women's rights. Order this funny bisexual pride flag item bisexual aesthetic merch outfit for your nonbinary and genderfluid bi pride friends who would love bisexual accessories, bisexual merch, bisexual quotes, girly bisexual pride stuff, or bisexual merchandise and art. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.