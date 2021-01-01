Cute Small Frog on Jack-o-Lanterns - Halloween - Tote Bag

Adorable and trendy design featuring a sweet small treefrog friend sitting on a pile of little pumpkins. This design is perfect for your trick or treating this fall! Have a magical Halloween ya'll! Adorable design makes a great Christmas, Halloween or Birthday gift for your amphibian enthusiast mom, pumpkin carving fan dad, brother, witch sister, goblincore grandma, froggy grandpa or magic loving friends! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.