Cute squirrel motif. Do you do it. I just cream my hands. You know someone who is always creamed to do nothing. Then buy this motif for him or her. Very cool and fun for animal lovers and people with dry hands Cool design with a high statement. Tell someone that he is always concerned with care. Cream sticks everywhere. The squirrel makes it right and cream your hands. so that nothing has to do anymore. Being lazy is the motto Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem