This cute pink Japanese Kawaii style cat is loving it's strawberry milk. The funny cat sips it's milk in front of a strawberry, star, and heart background. Perfect for the Kawaii and cat lover in your life, even if that person is you. Don't miss your chance to get this funny design today! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.