We stick together in preschool. Makes a great gift for preschool pre-K students, teacher students or teachers who love their class. To wear on the last day of school, back to school, graduation, school trip or anniversary. Add this to Christmas and birthday gift ideas. Team pre-k rocks. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.