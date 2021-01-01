cute vintage retro tropical sunset palm trees beach vacation Tote Bag

cute vintage retro tropical sunset beach palm trees silhouette summer vacation colorful stripes pattern cool graphic on black background for people who love palm trees and nature scenes get this cute vintage retro tropical sunset beach palm trees silhouette summer vacation colorful stripes pattern cool graphic on black background for people who love palm trees and nature scenes 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.