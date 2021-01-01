Cute Vintage Syrian Hamster Retro Golden Hamster In Space Premium T-Shirt

If you're the owner of a cute Syrian Hamster, this funny vintage hamster in space design is great. This cute design is a graphic of a golden hamster in space on a vintage space background. This vintage dog design is also fun for anyone who loves a Syrian hamster and space, a hamster rodent owner, or someone who owns a domestic small hamster. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.