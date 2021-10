Deborah Lippmann Cuticle Lab Kit Elevate your nail look with perfectly done cuticles, courtesy of this complete kit. Moisturize, soften and smooth the appearance of dry cuticles with this series of luxe formulas and add a touch of sophistication at your fingertips. What You Get .27 fl. oz. Cuticle Oil .27 fl. oz. Cuticle Remover .34 oz. The Cure cuticle cream Cuticle pusher