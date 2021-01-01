TWEEZERMAN Cuticle Pusher and Nail Cleaner, One Size , Multiple Colors

What it is: A mani-pedi essentialï¿½the brandï¿½s famous cuticle pusher combined with a nail cleaner.What Else You Need to Know: This two-in-one tool has super-thin buffed edges for a gentle and effective performance that prevents scratched nails. The textured body gives you a perfectly secure grip and the stainless-steel design is durable and easy to clean.Suggested Usage:-Rub ample amounts of moisturizer or cuticle cream into clean nails and hands to soften.-Clean under and around the nail using the fine end of the tool.-Using the curved side, gently push back cuticles to create an even shape and loosen the cuticles from the plates. It is important to be gentle and not force the cuticle back, as you could break the protective seal and increase your chance of infection. -Clean with isopropyl alcohol or peroxide after each use. -This tool can be sanitized in an autoclave or with a barbicide. ---