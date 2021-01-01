Dixie Cutlery Keeper with Heavyweight Crystal Plastic Tableware

Provide your guests with quality, crystal plastic cutlery. For convenience, the cutlery comes in a reclosable tray-so you can just store it and use it at the next gathering. Includes 180 pieces per pack-60 each of forks, knives and teaspoons. What are the Specifications of the Dixie Cutlery Keeper Pack, Heavyweight, Polystyrene, Crystal? These Dixie cutlery pieces are made of a very strong crystal clear plastic that will give your guests or customers the heavyweight plastic forks, spoons and knives they need to consume everything from a chunky stew to steak or chicken. What Makes the Dixie Cutlery Keeper Pack, Heavyweight, Polystyrene, Crystal Different from Other Plastic Cutlery? Your guests or customers will love that they are very durable. The reclosable tray will make the utensils easy to store. How Many Pieces of Each Type of Utensil Does This Package Contain? Inside the cutlery keeper, you will find 60 forks, 60 knives and 60 teaspoons. What Other Dixie Cutlery Is Available? Dixie plastic cutlery comes in both white and black options. Dixie makes a lot of different cutlery for disposable use. For other Dixie cutlery items, search "Dixie Cutlery." More About Georgia-Pacific GP PRO is a division of Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products and deliver well-designed, durable and cost-effective serving solutions for break rooms, restaurants and other general foodservice needs.