Cool Caferacer manure pump CX500 motif. Ideal as a gift or gift idea for finds and lovers of old classic motorcycles. Cafe Racer or Caferacer Brat Style Scrambler Legendary is this CX 500 manure pump. Ideal for bikers and motorcyclists. Perfect as a gift for Christmas, birthday, Father's Day. Built not bought you love your Caferacer from the CX500 manure pump. Mechanic screwdriver hobbyist. Speedracer racer Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem