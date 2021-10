Mac Satin Lipstick. A creamy Lipstick formula with a soft cushiony feel, medium-to-full buildable coverage, and a satin finish. MAC Lipstick - the iconic product that made MAC famous. This creamy formula features a soft cushiony feel, medium-to-full buildable coverage, and a satin finish. Usage: Apply to lips directly from the lipstick bullet or use a 316 Brush for more precision,